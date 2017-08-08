Play
While Nadal has a chance to dethrone Andy Murray in the ongoing Rogers Cup Masters 1000 tournament, Federer is expected to close in on the Spaniard.
Aug 8, 2017
Sports News
Virat Kohli gives Ravindra Jadeja a quirky name after all-rounder tops ICC rankings
Play
Last month, Irfan Pathan was trolled on social media for sharing a picture of him and his wife. The trollers, supposedly Muslims, felt a woman exposing her hands was unIslamic.
Aug 8, 2017
Irfan Pathan gets trolled on Facebook, Instagram for wearing Rakhi
Pro Kabaddi 2017 live streaming: Watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans on TV, online
Play
India are placed in Group A along with three-time champions Iran, Jordan and Syria. They play their first match on Wednesday, August 9.
Aug 8, 2017
FIBA Asia Cup 2017: Basketball live streaming, full schedule of India matches
Play
Twitter is a platform where you can read some of the weirdest things, and here is another to that list. Read on to know how it all started with Mahela Jayawardene's tweet to Usain Bolt.
Aug 8, 2017
Twitter can be crazy: Some MS Dhoni fans feel India cricketer is faster than Usain Bolt
Play
India has a pool of fast bowlers, and there is no way Sreesanth can make it to the team as his age,34, goes against him even if BCCI gives him a clean chit.
Aug 8, 2017
Will Kerala speedster Sreesanth play for India again? You must be kidding me
Play
Watch highlights of the Joan Gamper Trophy match as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez got on the scoresheet, and life without Neymar got to a good start.
Aug 8, 2017
Barcelona vs Chapecoense: Highlights from Joan Gamper Trophy 2017 match
Play
Rangana Herath has been rested for the third and final Test in Pallekele. India are now firm favourites to complete their second series whitewash against Sri Lanka.
Aug 8, 2017
Kohli all set to emulate Azharuddin's record; Herath rested for Pallekele Test
India hockey schedule vs Netherlands, Belgium: Europe tour date, time, live score
UEFA Super Cup team news: Real Madrid vs Manchester United starting XI
Play
Van Niekerk, who ran the 200m heats on Monday, will be eyeing to defend his 400m world title on Tuesday, August 8.
Aug 8, 2017
London World Championships schedule: Watch Wayde Van Niekerk in 400m final
Kohli's win in Sri Lanka: In zest to insult former captains, Ravi Shastri also mocked fellow Maharashtrian Sachin Tendulkar
Play
Manchester United are hoping Tottenham will be open to selling the England international
Aug 8, 2017
Back to Tottenham goes Mourinho: Manchester United to make bid for defender
Sara Errani given two-month ban over positive drug test
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains