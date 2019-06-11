In a critical decision made by the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), there will be no replacement player for Shikhar Dhawan that will be sent to join the Indian squad playing in the ongoing ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup, at least for now. According to a statement by the BCCI, the India opener would be kept under observation for the time being. What this means is that the team plans to use one of the players already in the squad in the upcoming matches and hopes that the left-handed opener recovers later in the tournament.

The conundrum facing the BCCI was that if a replacement is sent for Dhawan and he is taken in as a member of the 15-man squad in place of the injured player, then there may be complications in getting Shikhar back into the squad. So, the team management and BCCI have decided to take the risk of keeping Dhawan with them, just in case he recovers before the final stages of the tournament.