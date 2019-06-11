Scores of messages poured in on social media after Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket. Apart from his wife Hazel Keech, Yuvraj's ex-girlfriend Kim Sharma too posted a sweet message for the popular cricketer.

Kim, whom Yuvraj had dated before tying the knot with Hazel, made a tweet congratulating him for his achievements, and also wished him a "smashing next phase" with his wife.

"Well played @YUVSTRONG12 A standing ovation for some unforgettable moments in sport . May your next phase be as smashing with @hazelkeech," she tweeted.

Kim even commented on Hazel's post for her husband. Hazeel shared a picture of Yuvraj making the big announcement on Instagram and captioned it, "And, with that, its the end of an era. Be proud of yourself husband, now onto the next chapter.... love you @yuvisofficial".

Kim commented on the post saying, "shine brighter you lovely duo". This certainly is a sweet gesture from the former actress.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj's sudden retirement announcement left lakhs of Yuvi fans disheartened. Social media is abuzz with messages discussing his best moments in the sport.

Yuvraj's retirement speech had left everyone touched. Here are a few lines from his speech: "I am extremely lucky to play 400+ games for India, I for one, would have not imagined doing this when I started my career as a Cricketer. Through this journey, some matches that remain etched in my memory were the 2002 NatWest final, my first test hundred in Lahore in 2004, the 2007 ODI series in England, six sixes at the 2007 T20 World Cup, that match when we realised to have not gone beyond at 2007 50-over World Cup and then the most memorable was 2011 World Cup finals. My next focus is enabling and helping people with Cancer through my charity YouWeCan. I really want to make a difference to the society by setting example through my inspiring story".