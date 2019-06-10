One of India's most successful cricketer Yuvraj Singh has announced his retirement from international cricket. At a press meeting in Mumbai, an emotional Yuvi talked about how cricket has influenced his life. He thanked people in his personal life, his guru, parents, etc.

Describing his achievements, the left-hander said the proudest moment of his career was the 2011 World Cup and, very interestingly, said the 2014 World T20 final against Sri Lanka where he scored 11 runs of 24 balls and was blamed for India's loss. He said this shattered him and he needed some time to recover from the jolt and rediscover why he played cricket.

He also thanked former captain Sourav Ganguly for having faith in him. It was after all, Dada under whose captaincy that Yuvi made his debut and established himself in the team despite failures early on.

As he read out his pre-written statement, the former all-rounder often seemed overpowered by emotions.