As the much-awaited India Pakistan clash in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 coming near Sania Mirza took to Twitter to lash out at the advertisements made by channels of both the countries terming them as cringeworthy.

According to the tennis player, who is the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik it is not necessary to hype up the match by making ads with rubbish content for seeking attention. She stated that making such ads showing low to one another for cricket is not acceptable.

Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border seriously guys, you don't need to 'hype up' or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! it has ENOUGH attention already!It's only cricket for God sake, and if you think it's anymore than that then get a grip or get a life !! — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 12, 2019

Both the ads have been a topic of debate with the Pakistani Jazz TV advertisement being called 'cheap' by the Indians and many people around the world. The ad is a mocking of the state of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman when he was in captivity after he was captured by the Pakistani military. His MiG-21 Bison was downed on February 27 after a day of the Balakotlook strike. The 33 seconds ad features a model who is a lookalike of Abhinandan having the IAF officer's trademark moustache wearing a Blue jersey identical and answering questions on the camera.

He is seen repeating Abhinandan's viral statement "I'm sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this" in the ad many times as he is asked questions related to India's playing XI and the team's strategy if they win the toss. He is also seen sipping tea from a cup as the scene serves as a reminder of the intense questioning and severe beatings the Wing Commander faced. Many twitterattis tweeted that the ad was shameful and cheap.

On the other hand, India's Star TV has been running an advertisement where an Indian supporter describes himself as Pakistan's "abbu" (father), referring to India's domination over their arch-rivals in the World Cup.

Both the ads did not go down well with Sania Mirza and she condemned them.

India will face Pakistan in the mega clash on June 16, at Old Trafford, Manchester, with the former on a high with two wins in a row in the tournament and the latter have their backs against wall winning only one of four matches played. India will start the match as favourites and will look forward to extend their lead in the number of wins over Pakistan in the biggest cricketing event.