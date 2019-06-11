After suffering a defeat at the hands of India, the defending world champions Australia have suffered another blow which throws the balance of their team in uncertainty. Marcus Stoinis, the 29-year old cricketer has sustained a side strain which will make him miss his team's crucial match against Pakistan on June 12.

Stoinis, who is placed in the role of the fifth bowler and no. 6 batsmen hasn't yet fired in the tournament and was rather disappointing against India. However, with him being the only genuine all-rounder in the team, he is important for the balance of the side. The Aussies have called up Mitchell Marsh, another medium-pace bowling all-rounder as back-up for Stoinis and the West Australian may well play against Pakistan.

However, the injury to Stoinis could also work as a blessing in disguise for the Aussies. For all his ability, the injured player doesn't seem to be that threatening to opposition. His bowling has been average and as a batsman also, he is yet to make a big mark. Compared to that, Marsh has played many good knocks, and even has two Test hundreds to his name. As a bowler also, Shaun Marsh's younger brother achieved some success, both at Test and ODI level. Perhaps, he is just the player the Kangaroos need to bounce back from their loss against India.

Whether Stoinis would be able to recover from his injury during the course of the World Cup or whether he is out of the entire tournament is not yet known. But considering the records and past performances of his replacement, Australia are not going to be too adversely affected by the injury to him.

The 5-time world champions are slated to play seven more matches in the ongoing World Cup and are regarded as one of the favourites. After Pakistan, their next game would be against Sri Lanka on the 15th. Let's see whether they and Stoinis can recover from their respective setbacks.