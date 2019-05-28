There are only two days remaining to the biggest cricket event in the world – ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup. This edition of the quadrennial tournament is unique for variety of reasons. This is the fifth time this event is being hosted by England, the country where the first three editions were played. It is after a gap of 20 years that this biggest festival of cricket returns to its original abode
The World Cup starts off on May 30 at The Oval with the hosts, who have never won the trophy despite playing the Final three times, taking on South Africa, the perennial chokers in ICC events. Defending Champions Australia start their campaign on June 1 against Afghanistan while India, two-time winners, play their first match on June 5 against South Africa.
ICC 2019 World Cup – Format
The format that will be used in the 2019 edition has been employed only once before – in 1992. It sees every participating nation playing every other and the four top teams in the points table at the end of the round-robin fixtures advancing to the semi-finals.
While many have expressed their disappointment with the exclusion of minnows from the event – something that would reduce the chances of an upset and take away the opportunity of exposure to these minor nations – this format ensures that there would be hardly any predictable contests. Unlike the previous editions, the tournament would be in top gear right from the beginning as there are no easy contests for the sides.
Full schedule – ICC 2019 World Cup
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Stadium
|Thursday, May 30
|England vs South Africa
|3 PM IST
|The Oval, London
|Friday, May 31
|West Indies vs Pakistan
|3 PM IST
|Trent Bridge
|Saturday, June 1
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|3 PM IST
|Cardiff
|Satuday, June 1
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|6 PM IST
|Bristol
|Sunday, June 2
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|3 PM IST
|The Oval, London
|Monday, June 3
|England vs Pakistan
|3 PM IST
|Trent Bridge
|Tuesday, June 4
|Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
|3 PM IST
|Cardiff
|Wednesday, June 5
|India vs South Africa
|3 PM IST
|Hampshire Bowl
|Wednesday, June 5
|Bangladesh vs New Zealand
|6 PM IST
|The Oval
|Thursday, June 6
|Australia vs West Indies
|3 PM IST
|Trent Bridge
|Friday, June 7
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|3 PM IST
|Bristol
|Saturday, June 8
|England vs Bangladesh
|3 PM IST
|Cardiff
|Saturday, June 8
|Afghanistan vs New Zealand
|6 PM IST
|Taunton
|Sunday, June 9
|India vs Australia
|3 PM IST
|The Oval
|Monday, June 10
|South Africa vs West Indies
|3 PM IST
|Hampshire Bowl
|Tuesday, June 11
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|3 PM IST
|Bristol
|Wednesday, June 12
|Australia vs Pakistan
|3 PM IST
|Taunton
|Thursday, June 13
|India vs New Zealand
|3 PM IST
|Trent Bridge
|Friday, June 14
|England vs West Indies
|3 PM IST
|Hampshire Bowl
|Saturday, June 15
|Sri Lanka vs Australia
|3 PM IST
|The Oval
|Saturday, June 15
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|6 PM IST
|Cardiff
|Sunday, June 16
|India vs Pakistan
|3 PM IST
|Old Trafford
|Monday, June 17
|West Indies vs Bangladesh
|3 PM IST
|Taunton
|Tuesday, June 18
|England vs Afghanistan
|3 PM IST
|Old Trafford
|Wednesday, June 19
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|3 PM IST
|Edgbaston
|Thursday, June 20
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|3 PM IST
|Trent Bridge
|Friday, June 21
|England vs Sri Lanka
|3 PM IST
|Headingley
|Saturday, June 22
|India vs Afghanistan
|3 PM IST
|Hampshire Bowl
|Saturday, June 22
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|6 PM IST
|Old Trafford
|Sunday, June 23
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|3 PM IST
|Lord's
|Monday, June 24
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|3 PM IST
|Hampshire Bowl
|Tuesday, June 25
|England vs Australia
|3 PM IST
|Lord's
|Wednesday, June 26
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|3 PM IST
|Edgbaston
|Thursday, June 27
|India vs West Indies
|3 PM IST
|Old Trafford
|Friday, June 28
|Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|3 PM IST
|Chester-le-Street
|Saturday, June 29
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|3 PM IST
|Headingley
|Saturday, June 29
|New Zealand vs Australia
|6 PM IST
|Lord's
|Sunday, June 30
|India vs England
|3 PM IST
|Edgbaston
|Monday, July 1
|Sri Lanka vs West Indies
|3 PM IST
|Chester-le-Street
|Tuesday, July 2
|India vs Bangladesh
|3 PM IST
|Edgbaston
|Wednesday, July 3
|England vs New Zealand
|3 PM IST
|Chester-le-Street
|Thursday, July 4
|Afghanistan vs West Indies
|3 PM IST
|Headingley
|Friday, July 5
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|3 PM IST
|Lord's
|Saturday, July 6
|India vs Sri Lanka
|3 PM IST
|Headingley
|Saturday, July 6
|Australia vs South Africa
|6 PM IST
|Old Trafford
Semi-Finals
|Tuesday, July 9
|Team 1 vs Team 4
|3 PM IST
|Old Trafford
|Thursday, July 11
|Team 2 vs Team 3
|3 PM IST
|Edgbaston
Final
|Sunday, July 14
|TBD vs TBD
|3 PM IST
|Lord's