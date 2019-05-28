There are only two days remaining to the biggest cricket event in the world – ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup. This edition of the quadrennial tournament is unique for variety of reasons. This is the fifth time this event is being hosted by England, the country where the first three editions were played. It is after a gap of 20 years that this biggest festival of cricket returns to its original abode

The World Cup starts off on May 30 at The Oval with the hosts, who have never won the trophy despite playing the Final three times, taking on South Africa, the perennial chokers in ICC events. Defending Champions Australia start their campaign on June 1 against Afghanistan while India, two-time winners, play their first match on June 5 against South Africa.

ICC 2019 World Cup – Format

The format that will be used in the 2019 edition has been employed only once before – in 1992. It sees every participating nation playing every other and the four top teams in the points table at the end of the round-robin fixtures advancing to the semi-finals.

While many have expressed their disappointment with the exclusion of minnows from the event – something that would reduce the chances of an upset and take away the opportunity of exposure to these minor nations – this format ensures that there would be hardly any predictable contests. Unlike the previous editions, the tournament would be in top gear right from the beginning as there are no easy contests for the sides.

Full schedule – ICC 2019 World Cup

Date Match Time Stadium Thursday, May 30 England vs South Africa 3 PM IST The Oval, London Friday, May 31 West Indies vs Pakistan 3 PM IST Trent Bridge Saturday, June 1 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 3 PM IST Cardiff Satuday, June 1 Australia vs Afghanistan 6 PM IST Bristol Sunday, June 2 South Africa vs Bangladesh 3 PM IST The Oval, London Monday, June 3 England vs Pakistan 3 PM IST Trent Bridge Tuesday, June 4 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 3 PM IST Cardiff Wednesday, June 5 India vs South Africa 3 PM IST Hampshire Bowl Wednesday, June 5 Bangladesh vs New Zealand 6 PM IST The Oval Thursday, June 6 Australia vs West Indies 3 PM IST Trent Bridge Friday, June 7 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3 PM IST Bristol Saturday, June 8 England vs Bangladesh 3 PM IST Cardiff Saturday, June 8 Afghanistan vs New Zealand 6 PM IST Taunton Sunday, June 9 India vs Australia 3 PM IST The Oval Monday, June 10 South Africa vs West Indies 3 PM IST Hampshire Bowl Tuesday, June 11 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3 PM IST Bristol Wednesday, June 12 Australia vs Pakistan 3 PM IST Taunton Thursday, June 13 India vs New Zealand 3 PM IST Trent Bridge Friday, June 14 England vs West Indies 3 PM IST Hampshire Bowl Saturday, June 15 Sri Lanka vs Australia 3 PM IST The Oval Saturday, June 15 South Africa vs Afghanistan 6 PM IST Cardiff Sunday, June 16 India vs Pakistan 3 PM IST Old Trafford Monday, June 17 West Indies vs Bangladesh 3 PM IST Taunton Tuesday, June 18 England vs Afghanistan 3 PM IST Old Trafford Wednesday, June 19 New Zealand vs South Africa 3 PM IST Edgbaston Thursday, June 20 Australia vs Bangladesh 3 PM IST Trent Bridge Friday, June 21 England vs Sri Lanka 3 PM IST Headingley Saturday, June 22 India vs Afghanistan 3 PM IST Hampshire Bowl Saturday, June 22 West Indies vs New Zealand 6 PM IST Old Trafford Sunday, June 23 Pakistan vs South Africa 3 PM IST Lord's Monday, June 24 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3 PM IST Hampshire Bowl Tuesday, June 25 England vs Australia 3 PM IST Lord's Wednesday, June 26 New Zealand vs Pakistan 3 PM IST Edgbaston Thursday, June 27 India vs West Indies 3 PM IST Old Trafford Friday, June 28 Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3 PM IST Chester-le-Street Saturday, June 29 Pakistan vs Afghanistan 3 PM IST Headingley Saturday, June 29 New Zealand vs Australia 6 PM IST Lord's Sunday, June 30 India vs England 3 PM IST Edgbaston Monday, July 1 Sri Lanka vs West Indies 3 PM IST Chester-le-Street Tuesday, July 2 India vs Bangladesh 3 PM IST Edgbaston Wednesday, July 3 England vs New Zealand 3 PM IST Chester-le-Street Thursday, July 4 Afghanistan vs West Indies 3 PM IST Headingley Friday, July 5 Pakistan vs Bangladesh 3 PM IST Lord's Saturday, July 6 India vs Sri Lanka 3 PM IST Headingley Saturday, July 6 Australia vs South Africa 6 PM IST Old Trafford

Semi-Finals

Tuesday, July 9 Team 1 vs Team 4 3 PM IST Old Trafford Thursday, July 11 Team 2 vs Team 3 3 PM IST Edgbaston

Final