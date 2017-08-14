Play
Kovai need a win on Monday, August 14, to qualify for the Playoffs of the second season of Tamil Nadu Premier League.
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Only Gujarat Fortunegiants seem to escape the home curse
India batting coach Sanjay Bangar seems to be going an extra yard to help under-performing India players.
Free dinner date: Sanjay Bangar's mantra helping Virat Kohli's Team India?
Here is all that you need to know about the Champions League Playoff match between Hoffenheim and Liverpool.
Champions League Playoff: Watch Hoffenheim vs Liverpool live, TV listings, preview
Victoria Lopyreva has vowed to return to the Theatre of Dreams, much to the amusement of the Man Utd fans. Check out her photos from Sunday...
Russian beauty charmed Old Trafford as Manchester United spanked West Ham
The IPL governing council is yet to make any official announcement on the retention policy. It is only after that decision is made that the picture could be a little clearer.
Will MS Dhoni represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2018? Here is what you need to know
If India pocket Pallekele Test, it will be their first-ever whitewash in a 3-game series abroad
As expected, Paes will not be part of the six-member team, that will take on Canada in the World Group Playoff tie in September.
End of road for Leander Paes? Veteran dropped for Davis Cup tie against Canada
Yuvraj Singh has been dropped from the India team with the selectors keeping an eye on building a solid core group of players for World Cup 2019.
India ODI, T20 squad: Forget Yuvraj Singh, was MS Dhoni also nearly dropped?
Cristiano Ronaldo's 24-minute cameo, after coming in as a substitute, included a wonderful goal, a red card and a push at the referee, which has landed the player in trouble.
Big setback for Real Madrid: 'Violent' Cristiano Ronaldo could be banned for 12 matches
Federer looked jaded towards the end of his Rogers Cup final defeat to Alexander Zverev in Montreal on Sunday, August 13.
Roger Federer plays down injury concerns after losing Montreal final
Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku already seem to have struck a frightening chemistry. Premier League teams will have some huge problems to stop this duo.
Brace on debut: Romelu Lukaku shows why Manchester United are team to beat this season
The team, which has been selected for the ODI, T20 series against Sri Lanka, prove India are looking to build a core group of limited overs players for ICC World Cup 2019.
No place for Yuvraj Singh as BCCI announce India ODI, T20 squad for Sri Lanka
Kohli, who "is not a big fan" of enforcing follow-ons, asked Sri Lanka to bat again on Day 2 of the Pallekele Test on Sunday, August 13.
Pallekele Test: Insipid Sri Lanka force Virat Kohli to do what he hates the most
Barcelona will be without Neymar. Can Real Madrid take advantage of it during Spanish Super Cup first leg?
Spanish Super Cup 2017 live streaming: Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live on Tv, Online
