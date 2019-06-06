Former Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar warned the Indian team to be prepared for a much tougher test against five-time World Cup champions Australia in their next match at Oval. India is slated to face Australia on June 9 for their second match at the ICC Cricket World Cup held in England.

India started their campaign with a magnificent victory against South Africa on Wednesday riding on an unbeaten century from Rohit Sharma with 6 wickets in hand chasing the target of 228. Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal had the game of their lives with Bumrah giving the early breaks and Chahal finishing off scalping four.

According to Tendulkar, the pitch at The Oval will be different from the one India played on, in Southampton. It will have much more bounce and with the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile in the bowling line-up of Australia it will be a difficult task for the men in blue.

The all-time great as quoted by India Today said, "All the confidence you have gained from the game against South Africa, pack that in your kit back and get to your next game. Australians are going to be a tough team to handle because of the combination and confidence they have at the moment."

The inclusions of David Warner and Steve Smith will also become a vital factor for Aussies. "They are a different side now. Whatever I saw of David Warner in the IPL, he looked extremely fit and above all he looked determined and motivated to go out there and get runs," he said.

"The Australian attack is a good attack but the Indian team is geared up to play them. We have done well in the past against that bowling attack. Guys will be ready to face them. India definitely have the ammunition to tackle them," he added.

India, currently placed 5th in the group ranking after playing just one match, are looking forward to beating Australia as convincingly as they beat South Africa. The Virat Kohli-led side has come into the tournament with great performances in the recent past.