India vindicated their favourites tag as they thumped South Africa by seven wickets to get their World Cup up and running in an emphatic manner. A battered South Africa were restricted to 227/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball as the leggie picked up four wickets to run through the South African middle order.

In response, India were rocked early by a fiery spell by Kagiso Rabada as he winkled out Shikhar Dhawan and then Virat Kohli, after a brief stay, was dismissed by Andile Phehlukwayo. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma steadied the ship, before Rahul was dismissed in a rather soft manner as Kagiso Rabada got him driving loosely only to be caught at mid-off.

However, Rohit Sharma was resolute and played a high-class innings as he notched up his 23rd ODI century and along with MS Dhoni, settled India's nerves. Dhoni was dismissed for 34 runs, but India were in control of the match and took the match by 6 wickets. South Africa have now lost their first three matches and looked very hapless out on the field.

Here is how Twitter reacted to India's emphatic win:

Here’s a picture of #Chahal in action today against #SouthAfrica



10 overs and 4 wickets pic.twitter.com/69aGePkMLI — caught@point (@caughtatpoint17) June 5, 2019

Top century from Rohit Sharma. Composed, relaxed. Rode the early tension well and has been a picture of certainty since — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 5, 2019

Not the first time that we have seen Rohit take up the mantle to win the game game on his own when Virat gets out early. India so fortunate to have such batsmen.??????#INDvSA #ICCCWC2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 5, 2019

Rohit Sharma registers India's 26th #CWC century and overall the 168th in CWC history!

India now equals the tally of Australia - now the two sides with most individual centuries (26) in CWC!#CWC19 #CWC2019 #INDvSA #SAvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 5, 2019