India vindicated their favourites tag as they thumped South Africa by seven wickets to get their World Cup up and running in an emphatic manner. A battered South Africa were restricted to 227/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball as the leggie picked up four wickets to run through the South African middle order.

In response, India were rocked early by a fiery spell by Kagiso Rabada as he winkled out Shikhar Dhawan and then Virat Kohli, after a brief stay, was dismissed by Andile Phehlukwayo. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma steadied the ship, before Rahul was dismissed in a rather soft manner as Kagiso Rabada got him driving loosely only to be caught at mid-off.

However, Rohit Sharma was resolute and played a high-class innings as he notched up his 23rd ODI century and along with MS Dhoni, settled India's nerves. Dhoni was dismissed for 34 runs, but India were in control of the match and took the match by 6 wickets. South Africa have now lost their first three matches and looked very hapless out on the field.

Here is how Twitter reacted to India's emphatic win: