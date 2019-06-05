Irfan Pathan's career as an analyst and commentator is going well. He is part of Star Sports' Hindi commentary team for the ongoing ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup. On May 4th, the all-rounder got the opportunity to share screen space with one of the country's biggest celebrities – Bollywood star Salman Khan.

The actor came to the studio, along with his co-actor Katrina Kaif, to promote his movie Bharat, releasing on June 5. The stars of cine screen interacted with the members of the expert panel which also included former India batsman Mohammad Kaif.

But since this meeting of the stars took place a day before the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Pathan took the opportunity to use his mobile and get Salman, arguably the biggest movie star in India today, to send his wishes on the pious occasion to everyone.

Away from family and friends on this Eid, but bringing you guys a special Eid wish from #bhai @BeingSalmanKhan #eidmubarak #love pic.twitter.com/cG9m6SUxZi — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 5, 2019

Even though this was a small message, you could see Irfan beaming with joy at the megastar and him appearing in the same frame. After the movie star sent his best wishes, Pathan too wished everyone, but did so on behalf of 'Bharat' – Salman Khan's character in the movie of the same name.

Traditionally, major film producers have tried to not clash their films with the Cricket World Cup due to fear of being overshadowed by Team India's performances. Interestingly, during the 1999 Cricket World Cup, also played in England, a movie starring the same actor – Salman – called 'Biwi no. 1' was released and proved to be quite successful. The reason for its popularity was the dismal performance of the Indian team in that tournament. So, how the men in blue fare also greatly affects the prospects of a movie.

But this current Indian team seems too strong not to win a few matches and emerge as one of the contenders. Hence, the star power of Salman would be up against the might of Virat Kohli's team. Let's see who wins the battle of the eyeballs.