After a listless performance by their top-order, South Africa were able to post a presentable total of 227/9 against India in their ICC 2019 World Cup match. The Proteas started badly after losing both their openers cheaply. The demolition was began by Jasprit Bumrah. The right-arm pacer generated good pace and bounce as well as got decent movement off the deck to cause lot of problems to the batsmen.

Both Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock got out edging the ball to the slip cordon. South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen then got together and, after initially struggling to pick Yuzvendra Chahal's googlies, settled in nicely to keep the scoreboard ticking at a decent rate.

Apart from the opening spell by Bumrah, other Indian bowlers were looking innocuous but then the match turned when Chahal dismissed van der Dussen. This was followed by a complete collapse of the middle order as the two spinners reduced the Proteas 89/5.

David Miller and Andile Phehlukwayo tried to resurrect the innings but weren't very successful. However, they did take the score close to 150. Chahal then got two more wickets to reduce SA to 158/7. But then a brilliant partnership between Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris got them to the score of 227. The two lower order batsmen batted way better than their middle and top order batsmen and by grafting singles and getting the odd boundary, ensured they had something to bowl at.