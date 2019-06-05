South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to bat first in the team's third match against India. The Proteas have decided to go into the match with two spinners while bringing back Hashim Amla who sat out of the second game due to a blow suffered on the head in the first match against England.

On the other hand, India have went into the game with two spinners, the usual combination of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Hardik Pandya gets into the team as the all-rounder while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah would be the two seamers.

Instead of replacing Lungi Ngidi, du Plessis-led team have chosen to bring in with Tabraiz Shamsi alongside Imran Tahir. South Africa have to win this match to keep their hopes of advancing beyond the first round alive whereas the Virat Kohli-led team would be testing its strength for the first time in the tournament.