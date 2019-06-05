South Africa found themselves in a precarios situation after Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets to remove the two set batsmen Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen and Kuldeep Yadav got the scalp of JP Duminy to reduce South Africa to 89/5.

The Proteas decided to bat first and received two early blows from Jasprit Bumrah who removed both the South African openers, Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock. Du Plessis and van der Dussen started to rebuild their team's innings and seemed without much trouble against Indian bowlers once Bumrah was taken out of the attack.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar didn't trouble the batsmen much and Hardik Pandya, used as the third seamer, got the occassional delivery to bounce uncomfortably but otherwise proved innocuous. The two leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were brought into the attack by Virat Kohli. After initally not picking Chahal's googlies, the two batsmen settled down to bat comfortably and started to get the scoreboard ticking.

But then an attempted reverse sweep from van der Dussen proved fatal to him as he went far too wide of the off-stump, allowing Chahal to push the delivery towards the leg side. It missed the bat and spun back to hit the middle and leg stump.

Soon, du Plessis's vigil also ended with a straight going delivery that somehow sneaked through between bat and pad to rattle his stumps. JP Duminy came out and seemed to want to bat in a positive manner. But he too succumed to a non-spinning delivery that hit him on the pad while he was on the back foot. With half their wickets gone for 90 runs, South Africa are staring down the barrel.