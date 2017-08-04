Sports News

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger described Neymars prospective record-breaking transfer to Paris Saint-Germain as beyond rationality. The Brazilian forward is on the verge of a move to the Parisian side from Barcelona for a fee of 222 million euro. Wenger said it is difficult to respect Financial Fair Play regulations when a state owns a football club and views a player like Neymar as good investment for their country. The Arsenal manager also said his side cannot compete at the same financial level as PSG and that a player is worth whatever a buying club can afford to spend. Neymars move appeared to hit a roadblock on Thursday as La Liga rejected the payment of his Barcelona release clause, though it was not immediately clear whether it would put the brakes on the transfer. Aug 4, 2017
Paris Saint-Germain have signed Brazilian footballer Neymar from Spanish football giant FC Barcelona for a world record fee of £200m (€221m). The 25-year-old is set to earn £38m (€42m) net per year, or close to £728,000 (€805,000) each week after tax. Here, we look at the numbers behind the worlds most expensive football player. Aug 4, 2017
