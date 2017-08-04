Play
Brazilian forward Neymar has denied that money was the motivating factor for his 222 million euro transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. Instead, his familys happiness was a driving factor in the decision, Neymar said.
Aug 4, 2017
Sports News
Play
India's Vijender Singh fights China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali on Saturday August 5. Two super middleweight titles are on the line!
Aug 4, 2017
Battleground Asia: How Vijender Singh made it 8-0 in pro boxing [Videos]
Second Test Day 2 results: India pile further pressure on Sri Lanka
Play
From Neymar's transfer to PSG and Robbie Keane's transfer to ATK, it has been crazy 24 hours in the transfer market.
Aug 4, 2017
ISL transfers: ATK confirm ex-Premier League star Robbie Keane signing
Play
The India U-17 football team were thrashed 1-5 by hosts Mexico on Thursday. Can Luis Norton de Matos' side make a comeback?
Aug 4, 2017
India vs Colombia football live: Follow live score of U-17 match from Mexico
Play
Check out how the European giants splashed out big money to get what they wanted over the years.
Aug 4, 2017
Top 5 expensive football transfers including Neymar's world record deal
Play
Vijender Singh is set to face Zulpikar Maimaitiali in Mumbai, where two titles are on the line.
Aug 4, 2017
Vijender Singh: Unknown and interesting facts about India boxer
Play
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger described Neymars prospective record-breaking transfer to Paris Saint-Germain as beyond rationality. The Brazilian forward is on the verge of a move to the Parisian side from Barcelona for a fee of 222 million euro. Wenger said it is difficult to respect Financial Fair Play regulations when a state owns a football club and views a player like Neymar as good investment for their country. The Arsenal manager also said his side cannot compete at the same financial level as PSG and that a player is worth whatever a buying club can afford to spend. Neymars move appeared to hit a roadblock on Thursday as La Liga rejected the payment of his Barcelona release clause, though it was not immediately clear whether it would put the brakes on the transfer.
Aug 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger: Neymar PSG transfer is beyond rationality
Play
After completing his sensational move to PSG from Barcelona, Neymar could revive his on-and-off relationship with Brazilian model-actress Bruna Marquezine.
Aug 4, 2017
Love in Paris: Neymar and girlfriend Bruna Marquezine to start afresh?
Play
Neymar said that it was not an easy decision to make, but he was impressed with PSG's plan, leading him to join the club.
Aug 4, 2017
Full text of Neymar's emotional message to Barcelona fans and Messi
Play
Here is a look at some career options which Usain Bolt can pursue post-retirement. He is set to feature in the IAAF World Championships 2017, which is his farewell event.
Aug 4, 2017
Usain Bolt's post-retirement plans? Manchester United, Cricket or Hollywood
Play
Paris Saint-Germain have signed Brazilian footballer Neymar from Spanish football giant FC Barcelona for a world record fee of £200m (€221m). The 25-year-old is set to earn £38m (€42m) net per year, or close to £728,000 (€805,000) each week after tax. Here, we look at the numbers behind the worlds most expensive football player.
Aug 4, 2017
Neymar: The stats behind the worlds most expensive footballer
IPL 2018: After RPS, is businessman Sanjiv Goenka planning to buy an existing team?
Did India hockey player commit suicide? Body found on railway tracks in Haryana
Play
Manchester United have been in the market for a winger, and with Gareth Bale available, they might be excited to sign the Real Madrid star.
Aug 4, 2017
Real Madrid ready to offload Bale: Will Manchester United or Chelsea sign him?
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains