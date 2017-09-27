Sports News
After baby gender, has Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez wedding date been revealed too?
Manish Pandey must be under pressure due to the competition for the number four slot in the current India team.
Sep 27, 2017
Revealed: This is Manish Pandey's plan to secure middle order slot
Costly night out: Ben Stokes, Alex Hales dropped from England side after Bristol incident
Virat Kohli, after the third ODI, hinted about the possibility of making some changes in the playing XI for the Bengaluru ODI. KL Rahul could replace Kedar Jadhav.
Sep 27, 2017
India vs Australia 4th ODI playing XIs, team news and pitch conditions
Former Leicester City and Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Peter Shilton believes the London side can go the furthest in the Champions League out of all the England clubs in the competition this season.
Sep 26, 2017
England legend backs Chelsea for Champions League success
Wenger complained about the fixture list after his side beat West Brom 2-0 on Monday (25 September). The Gunners next play in Barysaw, Belarus on Thursday for their Europa League game with BATE, before heading back to London for a midday kick off against Brighton on Sunday.
Sep 26, 2017
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger laments cruel fixture pile-up
The Bengaluru Test between India and Australia earlier this year was known for the infamous "brain fade" moment involving the visitors' skipper Steve Smith. Read on to know more.
Sep 26, 2017
Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith: Revisiting Bengaluru 'brain fade' row ahead of 4th ODI
The India A and U-19 coach seems to happy with Pandya's ability to change his game according to situations. Read on for more.
Sep 26, 2017
Rahul Dravid not a big fan of six-machine Hardik Pandya: Here's why
Prithvi Shaw: All you need to know about the youngest centurion in Duleep Trophy final
After MS Dhoni biopic, one on cricket career of Mithali Raj
New Zealand Cricket announced a nine-member squad, which has senior campaigners including Kane Williamson, for the three-match ODI series against India, starting October 22. Read on for more.
Sep 26, 2017
Why New Zealand have announced only a 9-man squad for India ODIs
DRS in T20s, changes in bat size: Check out these new cricket rules
Mithali Raj, Shah Rukh Khan look ravishing on Vogue magazine's 10th anniversary cover
The World Cup-winning off-spinner says Australia's performances in the ongoing ODI series has reminded of him of Sri Lanka's troubles against India last month.
Sep 26, 2017
Harbhajan Singh takes dig at Steve Smith's Australian team with bold comment
