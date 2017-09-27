Sports News

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger laments cruel fixture pile-up Play

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger laments cruel fixture pile-up

Wenger complained about the fixture list after his side beat West Brom 2-0 on Monday (25 September). The Gunners next play in Barysaw, Belarus on Thursday for their Europa League game with BATE, before heading back to London for a midday kick off against Brighton on Sunday. Sep 26, 2017
Prev 149 150 151 152 153 154 155 156 157 158 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR