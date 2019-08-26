Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu stated that she really wanted to win the BWF World Championship after failing to do so in the last couple of years. She has become third time lucky by winning the championship after defeating Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

In her post match media interaction, the 24-year-old badminton player said that after winning two bronze and two silver medals in the past she really wanted to win the gold medal. "It's a very important win for me because after two bronze and two silver medals, I really wanted the title. I was expecting this for a long time and now finally it has happened. So, I'm really happy."

She also mentioned that the absence of defending champion Carolina Marin did not make such a difference as all the players in the top-15 have the same standard and its all about who gives the best on a given day. "The top 1-15 players are of the same standard. It's all about who gives their best on a given day."

On being asked about how well she was prepared for the match, the Olympic silver medallist replied that as Japanese players tend to play long rallies, she was ready for it. Sindhu further added that she played like the way she did in the last two matches.

"I just played the way I played my last two matches. I was really prepared for everything. Playing with the Japanese girls, it's always going to be really long rallies and I was prepared for it," the 24-year-old said.

The ace shuttler was getting upset about giving easy points to the opponents even though she had a huge lead. "I was feeling upset whenever I gave an easy point, like a mid-court smash into the net, even though her score was really low. I was just thinking that no matter what the lead maybe, I just have to finish it off.

"Since the start of the match, I was dominating. It was very important for me to remain alert because of the long rallies that (Okuhara) tends to play. I had to be prepared for everything, whether attack or defence. Every point mattered and I could not give away any easy ones," the Hyderabad girl added.

Sindhu was in terrific form throughout the tournament this time around. But she had a tough ask against world number three Nozomi Okuhara in the final.

The Indian shuttler did not give her opponent any chance to dominate as she defeated her 21-7, 21-7 in straight games in Basel.

India will expect another medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from the shuttler.