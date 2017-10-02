Play
India seem to be trying out different players at number four, and are yet to finalise a player for that middle order slot.
Oct 2, 2017
Sports News
The FC Barcelona star defender was reduced to tears after Barcelona's match against Las Palmas behind closed doors at the Camp Nou on Sunday.
Oct 2, 2017
Catalan referendum: Shakira's man Gerard Pique could bid adios to Spain
Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez looks gorgeous in semi-sheer top
Ravi Shastri wants to use Hardik Pandya as a floater in this India batting line-up.
Oct 2, 2017
India cricket news: Ravi Shastri compares Hardik Pandya to Yuvraj Singh, here is why
Mumbai Warriors are Premier Futsal champions, beat Delhi Dragons
Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik have also been included in the squad to face Australia.
Oct 2, 2017
BCCI announce India T20 squad: Yuvraj Singh ignored; Nehra, Shikhar and Karthik included
Rafa Benitez's former club Liverpool visit St James Park for Premier League meeting on Sunday, October 1.
Oct 1, 2017
Newcastle United vs Liverpool live streaming: Watch Premier League 2017/18 on TV, online
With players like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who are natural goal-scorers, Barcelona should be able to collect another three points against Las Palmas.
Oct 1, 2017
Barcelona vs Las Palmas live football streaming: Watch La Liga live on TV, Online
U-17 coach Luis Norton de Matos also said that it will be difficult for the colts to make an immediate impact on their World Cup debut.
Oct 1, 2017
India captain Amarjit Singh makes emotional statement ahead of FIFA U-17 World Cup
Arsenal can move up the Premier League table if they manage to beat Brighton on Sunday.
Oct 1, 2017
Arsenal vs Brighton live streaming: Watch Premier League live on TV, Online
5th ODI: Rohit Sharma's ton powers India to impressive win
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal to light up National Championships from quarter-final stage
Will someone ever make a movie on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal rivalry?
Oct 1, 2017
Federer-Nadal rivalry movie? Roger wants Matt Damon or Di Caprio to play him
Ronaldinho-led Delhi Dragons take on Ryan Giggs-led defending champions Mumbai Warriors in the final on Sunday, October 1 in Dubai.
Oct 1, 2017
Premier Futsal 2017 final, Delhi Dragons vs Mumbai Warriors: Live streaming, TV channel & start time
Here is how you can watch India vs Australia 5th ODI live.
Oct 1, 2017
India vs Australia 5th ODI live streaming: Watch cricket match live on TV, Online
