Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has praised Jasprit Bumrah and said that he is a once-in-a-generation bowler. This adulation for Bumrah comes after his brilliant performances as the Indian pace spearhead during the ongoing India-West Indies Test series.

In an interview with the Times of India, the former left-handed batsman mentioned that the first time he faced Bumrah in a Ranji Trophy match, he understood that the bowler is going to make it big for Team India. Yuvraj also said that many had questioned whether the bowler would excel in Test cricket because of his action but he proved everybody wrong.

"Bumrah is a class act. He is a once-in-a-generation kind of bowler. I first faced him during a Ranji Trophy game against Gujarat at the PCA Stadium in Mohali in 2013. I played a hostile spell of four overs from him and knew immediately that he was going to be a match-winner for India in Test cricket," Yuvraj told TOI.

On asked whether the current pace attack of Team India is the best, the 37-year-old said that it will be unfair to compare cricketers from different eras but the current attack is definitely good in Test cricket.

The Men in Blue are currently cruising in the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies in the Caribbean. Team India have set a target of 468 runs for the West Indies team as the third day ended with the Caribbean side scoring 45 for the loss of two wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah has been in scintillating form throughout the series. The pacer has already picked up 12 wickets from the two Tests which includes two five-wicket hauls and a hattrick in the second game. He became the third Indian bowler after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan to pick up a hattrick.

The first batsman to fall prey to the ruthless bowling of the 25-year-old bowler for the hattrick was Darren Bravo who nicked the ball and was caught by KL Rahul. After him Bumrah picked up the wickets of Sharmarh Brooks and Roston Chase respectively to complete his hattrick and finally, ended up with a six-wicket haul.

The bowler has become one the greatest weapons for the Men in Blue and he has been troubling the opponent's batsmen for a long time. He is one of the biggest reasons behind Team India's success in the West Indies series.

The Indian team are on the brink of completing yet another whitewash in the Test series. Previously, India had defeated West Indies 3-0 and 2-0 in the T20 and ODI series respectively.