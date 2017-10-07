Sports News
Australian captain Steve Smith will not be part of the three-match T20I series against India due to a shoulder injury.
Oct 7, 2017
1st T20I: Advantage Virat Kohli's Team India as major injury news rocks Australia
U17 football World Cup: Day 2 matches, Brazil vs Spain time, TV guide, live stream
India vs Australia 1st T20 team news, playing XI and pitch conditions
India vs USA football match - as it happened: Defeat for hosts at FIFA U-17 World Cup opener
Messi theme park in China: Here's what you can experience, all details
Virat Kohli's men gripped by FIFA U-17 World Cup mania? Find out here
FIFA u-17 World Cup: Era of change beckons Indian football as land of cricket shifts focus
Andres Iniesta agrees "contract for life" with FC Barcelona
Thampi, in an exclusive interview with IBTimes, India, opens up about his love for football, career-defining moments and his rapport with India A coach Rahul Dravid.
Oct 6, 2017
Basil Thampi: The Kerala pacer who fought against his love for football and Dubai job
Karsan Ghavri does not want to compare MS Dhoni with Hardik Pandya, as he believes that the former is miles ahead.
Oct 6, 2017
Exclusive: MS Dhoni is 1,000 times better finisher than Hardik Pandya, says former India cricketer
India vs USA football match live: Watch FIFA U-17 World Cup online, on TV
India could not practice at the venue on Thursday due to heavy downpour
Oct 6, 2017
India vs Australia 1st T20: Here's why Dhoni fans in Ranchi MAY be left disappointed
FIFA U-17 World Cup: USA wary of Amarjit Singh's India colts; here's why
Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets engaged to Nupur Nagar: All you need to know about cricketer's fiancee
