In recent months, accusations surrounding former-England women football boss Mark Sampson and offensive chanting from fans has brought the issue of racism in British football back to the fore. In light of these latest incidents, we asked anti-discrimination group Kick It Out whether English football has a problem with racism, and what can be done to stop it infiltrating the beautiful game.
Sep 29, 2017
Sports News
Not just Ben Stokes, here are 7 other cricketers who were put behind bars
All you need to know about African minnows Niger, who are making their first-ever World Cup appearance at any age group.
Sep 29, 2017
Niger at FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Full squad, fixtures and players to watch out for
Here are 3 major reasons why India lost 4th ODI and failed to achieve 'Perfect Ten'
If you want this F1 Grand prix-winning Ferrari from Michael Schumacher, it and amp;#39;s going to cost you $4 million. The 2001 Ferrari F2001 is up for sale and is still in perfect usable condition.
Sep 29, 2017
Michael Schumachers 2001 F1 Championship Ferrari will cost you $4 million
Sergio Aguero accident: Broken rib rules him out of Chelsea clash and World Cup qualifiers
Gavaskar had said on the eve of the fourth ODI in Bengaluru that Kohli's Team India is the greatest Indian one-day team ever. Check out the Indian captain's response to the batting legend's compliments.
Sep 29, 2017
Virat Kohli not yet ready to accept Sunil Gavaskar's 'greatest' compliment; here's why
It is best suited if Hardik Pandya comes down the order, which gives regular batsmen of the middle order more time at the crease.
Sep 29, 2017
Neither Pandya nor Dhoni, Gavaskar reveals who should have batted at number four in Bengaluru ODI
The sanctions imposed on Akmal comes after the Pakistan cricketer was involved in a spat with coach Micky Arthur last month.
Sep 29, 2017
Umar Akmal wronged by PCB? Here's why Pakistan cricketer received 3-match ban
Bayern Munich sack coach Carlo Ancelotti after Champions League loss to PSG
After MS Dhoni drab show in 4th ODI, VVS Laxman wants Hardik Pandya to play finsher's role
Brazil at FIFA U-17 World Cup: Squads, fixtures, date, match time and venues
Romelu Lukaku struck twice to lead Manchester United to an emphatic 4-1 away win over CSKA Moscow in Champions League Group A on Sept. 27. The Belgian striker headed home after four minutes and tapped in just before the interval for his 10th goal of the season to put the English Premier League side 3-0 ahead at halftime.
Sep 28, 2017
Jose Mourinho satisfied after Romelu Lukaku double leads Man United to 4-1 win
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi came off the bench to snatch a 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid on September 27 with the last kick of the game, taking Antonio Conte and amp;#39;s side top of Champions League Group C.
Sep 28, 2017
Antonio Conte delight at personality of dramatic late Chelsea win
