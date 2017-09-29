Sports News

Does British football have a race problem?

Does British football have a race problem?

In recent months, accusations surrounding former-England women football boss Mark Sampson and offensive chanting from fans has brought the issue of racism in British football back to the fore. In light of these latest incidents, we asked anti-discrimination group Kick It Out whether English football has a problem with racism, and what can be done to stop it infiltrating the beautiful game. Sep 29, 2017
Jose Mourinho satisfied after Romelu Lukaku double leads Man United to 4-1 win

Jose Mourinho satisfied after Romelu Lukaku double leads Man United to 4-1 win

Romelu Lukaku struck twice to lead Manchester United to an emphatic 4-1 away win over CSKA Moscow in Champions League Group A on Sept. 27. The Belgian striker headed home after four minutes and tapped in just before the interval for his 10th goal of the season to put the English Premier League side 3-0 ahead at halftime. Sep 28, 2017
