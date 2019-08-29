Led by Virat Kohli, the Indian side has been on a rampage in West Indies. They have already blanked the hosts in the T20I and ODI series and after their ruthless performance in the first Test match, they look overwhelming favourites to march all over the hosts at Jamaica in the second Test.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly believes that West Indies need to improve and they need to buckle down and show more application if they harbour any hopes of making a comeback in the series.

"India continued their dominance over West Indies and are all set for a total 'whitewash' of the series. This will indeed be an achievement as dominating an opponent in all forms of the game surely needs a certain amount of excellence," he wrote in his column for Times of India.

Speaks about Jadeja and his game

Virat Kohli went in with Ravindra Jadeja ahead of R Ashwin in the first Test and there were few whispers and murmurs about this move with Sunil Gavaskar expressing astonishment over this move. However, Jadeja was brilliant with the bat in the first innings and kept things very tight with the ball. This impressed Ganguly who believes Jadeja always performs despite not always being the first pick in any of the formats.

"One must also mention the efforts of Ravindra Jadeja. He didn't lose belief even though he hasn't been a regular in the side lately — be it in ODIs or Tests. He came out and played a terrific knock in the World Cup semifinal and in the first Test too, he delivered when India really needed it," Ganguly further wrote in his column.

The former Indian captain spoke about the fast bowlers and how they have been ruthless in their performances so far. He lauded Mohammed Shami for his improvement and Ishant Sharma for keeping it tight with his nagging line and lengths.

"Ishant Sharma being the perfect foils. Ishant has improved a lost as a Test bowler and his nagging line and length, along with his variation with the old ball, has made him much more effective," Ganguly assessed in his column.

After crushing West Indies in Antigua, the Virat Kohli-led Indian side will lock horns with the hosts in Jamaica where they are overwhelming favourites to bag the series and get their World Test Championship campaign off to a bumper start.