Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid has been replaced as the India A and U-19 head coach by former Saurashtra captain Sitanshu Kotak and ex-Indian pacer Paras Mhambrey, respectively.

The former Indian captain was replaced as the head coach as he was recently appointed as the director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for setting up the future roadmap for the India A, U-19 sides. He will also be working on improving the current coaching module.

This took place after a reshuffle in the support staff for the junior teams happened. The 46-year-old former cricketer will have to invest more time at the NCA and can travel with the India A and India U-19 squads whenever it is required.

A BCCI official told news agency PTI that there will not be any official announcement on this as both Kotak and Mhembrey are NCA staff.

"There will be no formal announcements on this as all these people are NCA staff and this is an internal rejigging," the BCCI official told PTI.

Paras Mhambrey was working as the bowling coach with both the teams in the last three years. His place as the bowling coach of the India A team will be taken over by former Indian cricketer Ramesh Powar.

Mhambrey had played two Tests and three ODIs for India picking up five wickets in total. He has been successful in domestic cricket and was the coach of the Bengal team which reached the Ranji Trophy finals after a gap of 16 years.

On the other hand, Sitanshu Kotak, who has played domestic cricket for Saurashtra, has scored more than 8,000 runs from the 131 first-class matches he has played.

The former left-handed batsman worked as the batting coach for India A and was with the squad that recently toured West Indies.

Kotak and Powar's stint with the squads will be only for a short period as they will be doing their job for the series against South Africa A while Mhambrey will continue as a permanent support staff under Dravid.