Although Shubman Gill is not part of the Indian team, the youngster has been scoring runs for fun against the West Indies 'A', which seems to be the best way to make selectors give one a nod.

Gill made history when he became the youngest Indian cricketer to score a first-class double ton, after he smashed a double century against West Indies A. He broke the long-standing record of former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir.

India A was in trouble when they lost 3 quick wickets but Gill, along with his captain Hanuma Vihari, brought their side back on track with a superb partnership. The young right-hander scored an unbeaten 204 off 250 deliveries and zoomed past Gambhir's record, which was set against Zimbabwe in a tour match back in 2002.

Gill-Vihari partnership resurrected India's innings

India A resumed at the overnight score of 23 for three. Gill lost his partner Shahbaz Nadeem for 13 when Hanuma Vihari joined him in the middle. The two resurrected the Indian innings and Vihari too brought up his century as they shared an unbeaten partnership of 315 runs for the fifth wicket.

As soon as Gill went past his double ton, Vihari declared the innings. West Indies were 37 for no loss at the end of the day's play as they looked to chase down 373 to clinch the match on the final day.

Young Gill was one of the strongest contenders to find a spot in the Indian team as the selectors were looking to blood in young names for the ODI unit after India's ouster from the semi-finals of the World Cup. However, he did not find a spot and the right-hander expressed his disappointment at missing out on selection despite a string of good scores.

"I was waiting for the Indian senior team to be announced on Sunday and I expected to be selected for at least one of the squads," Gill told CricketNext. "It was disappointing not to get picked but I am not going to spend time thinking over it. I'll keep scoring runs and performing to the best of my ability to impress the selectors."

Prior to the Test series, he had finished the one-day series as the top run-getter with 218 runs in four matches, averaging 54.50 with a strike rate of 98.19. He hit three half-centuries and was also adjudged the Man of the Series.