The International Cricket Council has again annoyed netizens by repeating one of their controversial tweets. They re-tweeted one of their posts from just after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. In that, they had added a picture of Sachin Tendulkar and Ben Stokes which had a caption that said Ben Stokes is the greatest cricketer of all-time followed by a wink.

This post by the ICC faced a lot of criticism as many of the cricket fans around the world slammed them stating that it was an insult for the Master Blaster and even though Stokes is a great player still he cannot be compared to the greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Don Bradman, Sir Viv Richards, Sir Garfield Sobers, etc.

This time around, the ICC again posted the same tweet with a different caption which read, "Told you so". This came after the magnificent display by Ben Stokes in the Ashes Test against Australia.

The tweet was again not well received as most the netizens stated that Ben Stokes can be a great player but not greater than Sachin Tendulkar.

Especially, Tendulkar fans got infuriated due to the tweet and they slammed ICC stating that it is an insult to their favourite star. Most of them asked the ICC to compare the stats and then talk about who is better.

Ben Stokes has been in good form in the recent past for the English cricket team. In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, he guided England home against New Zealand in the final of the quadrennial tournament. He played a very crucial role in England's first ODI World Cup win.

The 28-year old cricketer proved his mettle in the Test format for England when he played a match-winning 135 runs knock to win the third Ashes Test against Australia. He will definitely go forward and take England to new heights in future but comparing with Tendulkar is questionable.

He is definitely one of the great players of recent times but ICC has been irresponsible to state that he is the greatest of all-time. The British cricketer has not achieved what the likes of Sachin Tendulkar has done. He can definitely be the greatest all-rounder ever to have played for England.