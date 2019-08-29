The Indian selectors keep bringing back Rohit Sharma into the Test squad in the hope that the right-hander could justify his potential and finds his groove even in the longest format. However, barring a few bright performances, Rohit has not been able to cut his teeth in Test cricket and now, with both Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari putting their hands up and getting the runs, the spotlight is back again on Rohit Sharma.

Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir believes that now Rohit will have to wait for his chance to stake a claim in the middle order as there will be stiff competition for spots in the batting order.

"He (Rohit) has got to wait for his opportunity. There is Rahane, who has done well now and Vihari too. So he has to wait and when gets that opportunity, he needs to perform," Gambhir told PTI.

Gambhir praised Rahane for his knock

Gambhir was all praise for Ajinkya Rahane and said that he was not surprised at all with the way Rahane responded after being under pressure owing to a lack of centuries and a list of mediocre scores over the last 2 years.

"I am not at all surprised (with Rahane's performance) but it was a much-needed performance, both from individual and team's point of view. And when it comes in a winning cause, it doesn't get better than that," Gambhir further noted.

After being hugely impressive in domestic cricket, Hanuma Vihari has looked the part in Test cricket in his short career so far and Kohli too hailed his contribution at the end of the previous match in Antigua.

"Vihari got a nod because the combination is important. He's an effective part-time bowler and helps us when we need to catch up with the over-rate. We have a group discussion and then we decide what's best for the team. There will always be opinions about the XI, but people will know that it's in the interest of the team.," Kohli said after the match.

Also, former Indian batsman, VVS Laxman said that Vihari looked the part in Test cricket and hence, now deserves a long rope in the Indian side. The young man also said that he was working on his bowling to help the Indian team and to also add another string to his arrow.