It wouldn't be wrong to say that former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will remain as a role model for young Indian cricketers and continue to inspire them for the upcoming decades. As Dhoni has reached the twilight of his career, questions about his retirement from International cricket have been swirling around for a while now. And if the latest reports are to be believed, Dhoni is planning to step into the world of Bollywood after his retirement.

According to reports, Dhoni, who has always been interested in films and seen the industry closely, wishes to turn producer and make films in collaboration with corporate house from the industry. The report also says that Dhoni has even shortlisted a few projects.

"Films have always interested Dhoni. He is a huge movie buff. When Neeraj Pandey made the biopic M.S Dhoni – The Untold Story, the superstar-cricketer got a chance to observe the entertainment industry up close. And Dhoni loved it. He was waiting for an opportune time to take the plunge," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

However, there's no official confirmation about the same.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old had returned to Delhi on August 16 after serving the Territorial Army in Jammu and Kashmir for two weeks. He had joined his regiment in Kashmir on July 30 to perform army duties. The Ranchi lad's stint with the 106th battalion of the Territorial Army came to an end on August 15.

During this period, Dhoni also visited Ladakh on the eve of Independence Day, where he visited the Army General Hospital and paid tributes to the martyrs at the Siachen War Memorial.

After returning to Delhi, Dhoni, who had taken a two-month break from cricket, united with his daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni before flying to Mumbai for his commercial commitments. He had retired from Test cricket in 2014.

(With IANS Inputs)