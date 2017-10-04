Sports News

Catalonians spell out help us Europe in independence plea Play

Residents from the Barcelona borough of Sant Antoni de Vilamajor gathered on Tuesday, 3 October to spell out the message ;Help us Europe; while chanting we have voted. An eyewitness told Reuters the protest was organised by a mother from the local school, with word of mouth spreading quickly via WhatsApp. Oct 4, 2017
