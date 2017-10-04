Sports News
ISL 2017: Mumbai City FC embark on a 33-day pre-season tour of Spain
Kerala's JLN Stadium capacity further lowered ahead of U-17 World Cup
Online ticket portal BookMyShow is already distributing tickets for the WWE Live event in New Delhi, scheduled for two days.
Oct 4, 2017
WWE India tour 2017 set for December: Triple H arrives in Mumbai [Video]
Rishabh Pant is expected to replace MS Dhoni in the near future as India's wicket-keeper batsman.
Oct 4, 2017
T20Is: Rishabh Pant should have been picked as MS Dhoni's understudy, says former player
How did Team India captain Kohli react to Lokesh Rahul's statement? Read more to find out...
Oct 4, 2017
KL Rahul calls Virat Kohli a show-off in front of Aamir Khan
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Teams qualified, format and how to follow matches live
Residents from the Barcelona borough of Sant Antoni de Vilamajor gathered on Tuesday, 3 October to spell out the message ;Help us Europe; while chanting we have voted. An eyewitness told Reuters the protest was organised by a mother from the local school, with word of mouth spreading quickly via WhatsApp.
Oct 4, 2017
Catalonians spell out help us Europe in independence plea
Why were Aussies 'scared' and did not sledge Indians? Virender Sehwag reveals reason
The former India cricketer is confident that Dhoni is backed by Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli in the lead up to 2019 World Cup.
Oct 4, 2017
Nayan Mongia REVEALS how Virat Kohli has excelled due to MS Dhoni
Three matches are going to be played across all formats, with the first Test in Kolkata kick-starting India vs Sri Lanka tour.
Oct 4, 2017
BCCI announces India vs Sri Lanka full tour schedule
T20 cricket a passe? Sehwag, Afridi and Misbah to feature in T10 league in UAE this December
Maria Sharapova vs Simona Halep live: Watch China Open 2017 tennis on TV, online
FIFA Under 17 World Cup 2017: Complete guide for football fans in India
Amarjit Singh, Jeakson Singh keen to become football's next best siblings
