The 'fastest woman on four wheels', Jessi Combs, died in a car crash while trying to set a women's land-speed world record in Oregon's Alvord Desert on August 27. Her death was confirmed in a statement by the Harney County Sheriff's Office but the cause of the crash is not yet known.

The 36-year-old racer, who was also known for her role in popular science program MythBusters, was driving the North American Eagle, which is a 56-foot-long car resembling a jet and capable of generating over 45,500 horsepower. The crash took place on a dry lake bed, according to Jalopnik.

The speed-loving woman got the "the fastest woman on four wheels" title after she tried to break the women's land-speed world record in 2013 as she reached a speed of 398 miles per hour.

She was also popular as a television host and has hosted shows related to cars like Xtreme 4x4 and Overhaulin.

On August 28, Combs' speculated boyfriend Terry Madden confirmed her death on Instagram and expressed his grief.

MythBuster host Adam Savage took to Twitter to write his tribute and express his condolences for her family while praising the work she has done.

Combs, a graduate from WyoTech, formerly known as Wyoming Technical College, had a degree in automotive fabrication.

She was the first woman to participate in a King of Hammers event. In the 2016 edition of the event, she finished first which earned her the nickname 'Queen of Hammers'. She had also participated in the Baaja 1000 event twice in her career.

Combs was an inspiration for speed-lovers all over the world and served as the first female grand marshal of a local motorcycle rally in her home state of South Dakota in 2017.