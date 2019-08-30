Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from international cricket during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The 33-year-old cricketer recently took a U-turn and has come out of retirement.

He wrote a mail to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) mentioning that he is willing to play all formats of cricket.

The middle-order batsman also stated that he is looking forward to a good season ahead with Hyderabad and will be available from September 10 to join the Hyderabad team.

"I would like to bring to your notice that I would like to come out of retirement and play cricket in all formats," he wrote addressing HCA.

"I am looking forward to a wonderful season ahead with a very talented Hyderabad team and help the team realise its full potential. I will be available from September 10 to join the Hyderabad team," he added.

The right-handed batsman who has played 55 matches for the Men in Blue also thanked former Indian cricketing legend VVS Laxman, Chennai Super Kings and Noel David for their support.

He acknowledged that they made him realise about the cricket left in him and also played an instrumental role behind him coming out of retirement.

VVS Laxman has played with the 33-year-old cricket for the Hyderabad team Ranji team.

In an interview with the Sportstar post-Rayudu's announcement, the former right-handed middle-order batsman mentioned that he can understand the reason behind Rayudu's decision. As the cricketer might have expected a call after Shikhar Dhawan got injured.

He also mentioned that he has been following Rayudu' career since both of them met in 2002 and has been speaking to him on a regular basis as a well-wisher.

"I can understand the reasoning behind his decision. Sure, he must have been heart-broken. Having scored lot of runs at No. 4 and done well against West Indies and in New Zealand before the series against Aussies (against whom he had a poor run), he would have been expecting to be an automatic choice for the World Cup," Laxman told Sportstar.

"Ever since I met him the first time in 2002 after his brilliant century for India under-19 in England, I have been following his career and speaking to him consistently as a well-wisher," he said.

Laxman further went on to say that he personally believes that Rayudu should play the white-ball cricket for another four-five years and help the youngsters in moulding their career.

The former Indian middle-order batsman made Rayudu understand his worth which helped him go through the bad phase he was having and come out of retirement.

Ambati Rayudu was not selected for the 15-man India squad for the World Cup as all-rounder Vijay Shankar was picked over him.

The chief selectors mentioned that Shankar was selected as he can contribute in three departments which will be an important thing for the Indian contingent.

The 33-year-old was kept as a stand-by option but was not called for even when Shikhar Dhawan got ruled out of the tournament.