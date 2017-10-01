Sports News
League leaders City and holders Chelsea go head-to-head in a mouth-watering clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, September 30.
Sep 30, 2017
Chelsea vs Manchester City live streaming: Watch Premier League 2017/18 on TV, online
Yadav also said senior bowlers Shami and himself needed to take more responsibility at the death overs in the upcoming ODI against Australia on Sunday, October 1.
Sep 30, 2017
Umesh Yadav welcomes BCCI's rotation policy amid tight cricket schedule
Diego Maradona's Kolkata trip postponed again, to visit during U-17 World Cup
Watch: Sehwag turns back clock, wins India another bowl-out after World T20 2007 exploits [VIDEO]
Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said the entire nation is feeling proud of the U17 Indian team, which will be the country's first representatives at a FIFA World Cup tournament.
Sep 30, 2017
Nita Ambani wishes Indian colts ahead of FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017
Ahead of 5th ODI, Australia seek inspiration from Virat Kohli to outclass India
A first: Umpires penalise Australian fielder for 'mock fielding' under new ICC rules
Pathan also credited Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli for Pandya's growth into a top quality all-rounder.
Sep 30, 2017
Hardik Pandya should not be compared with Kapil Dev, says Irfan Pathan; here's why
Premier Futsal 2017: Delhi Dragons, Bengaluru Royals level scores in semi-finals
KL Rahul might replace Manish Pandey in the playing XI while Australia will be eager to keep their winning combination for the fifth ODI.
Sep 30, 2017
India vs Australia 5th ODI team news, playing XIs and pitch conditions
The 28-year-old had been in the Dutch capital attending a concert of Columbian singer Maluma on 28 September when his taxi crashed into a pole. Manchester City have confirmed that the Argentine will miss the clash against Chelsea on 30 September.
Sep 29, 2017
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero breaks rib in Amsterdam car crash
FIFA u-17 World Cup: Live streaming, full schedule, TV listings and start time
A new study by Ask Fans has shown that reigning Premier League champions Chelsea have the most pro-Brexit fans in the UK. After polling nearly 5,000 supporters from all 20 clubs in the league, Ask Fans found that 61% of Chelsea fans voted to leave the EU in 2016. The most pro-remain fans are from league newcomers Brighton and Hove Albion, with just 19% voting for Brexit.
Sep 29, 2017
Which Premier League side has the most pro-Brexit supporters?
