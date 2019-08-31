Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic threatened a fan during a practice session he was having at the US Open before his third-round fixture against American tennis player Denis Kudla at the Arthur Ashe stadium.

A video featuring the 16-time Grand Slam winner went viral on social media in which the player can be seen getting into a tiff with the fan. The Djokovic-Kudla match got delayed as a result of which the Serbian player was warming up for the match when a fan from the stands said something to him which annoyed the legendary tennis player.

The 32-year-old player stopped his practice and went to talk with the fan in an aggressive manner. He was clearly heard in the video threatening the person.

Oh wow.. Djokovic getting into a tiff with one of the fans in the middle of his warm-up. Not happy with something that was said. @BenRothenberg @bgtennisnation pic.twitter.com/cAXeMpj6s0 — Sridhar Natarajan (@sridinats) August 31, 2019

He said, "Trust me, I'll come find you" and was continuously pointing his finger towards the fan. After the confrontation, he eventually went on to work on his game. The Serbian was working on his backhands and serves to test his shoulder which has been concerning him for the last few days.

The tennis star then went onto to win the match in a convincing manner without even dropping a set, defeating Kudla 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. He hit 34 winners and did not give his opponent a chance to bounce back.

The defending US Open champion had aroused questions regarding his fitness during his second-round fixture against Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero as he needed treatment in the course of the match.

Tennis fans all around the world were concerned with the state of his left shoulder. As the third-round fixture came close, there were speculations that he might not play the match.

But the three-time US Open champion poured cold cold water on all the rumours and gave one of his best performance against Kudla proving his worth. He made it clear for all the other contestants that even though the 32-year-old is not 100% fit, he is a title contender. The Serbian will next face Swiss player Stan Wawrinka in the pre-quarterfinal of the tournament.