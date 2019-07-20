Novak Djokovic recently became the Wimbledon champion for the 5th time. Many people think the Serbian will overtake both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for most Grand Slam titles in history. He already has 16 Grand Slam titles but is not willing to ease up. In his quest to get better, the world no. 1 has taken measures which have brought him closer to certain Indian ideas.

One of the things Djoker has introduced in his lifestyle is meditation along with Yoga. This is interesting as the Serbian was once quite volatile on court and used to vent his frustration in a very visible manner. With the help of Yoga and meditation, the tennis superstar has been able to make himself more calm and emotionally balanced.

Along with this, the Serb has also adopted a vegan diet to make himself fitter. This followed his discovery of gluten-intolerance in himself. A healthy diet has also been one of the factors contributing to his success, as per his own admission.

But all of Novak's Indian fans would be delighted by a picture that the 32-year old posted on Twitter of his home. In this picture, the Djoker can be seen playing with his young son. But it is something in the background that caught the attention of his Indian supporters.

On the wall behind the Wimbledon champion is a large painting of Sree Krishna during the Ras-Leela. This photograph is not a new one and was tweeted by the Serbian on August 26, 2018. But for some reason, it is only now that some very astute observers in India noticed this beautiful work of art that the champion player has placed in his house.

It is not clear how and when Djokovic came in possession of this painting. It may be a gift or something he got during his visit to India in the past. One thing is certain, his followers and fans in India would increase after this photograph becomes more well-known.