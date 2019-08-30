Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has tweeted his anger and outrage over the forced conversion of some members of Sikh community in Pakistan. This comes after a family living in Nankana Sahib area of Pakistan uploaded a video on the internet wherein they narrate how a female member of their family was kidnapped, tortured and forced to convert to Islam.

They also complained that when they filed a complaint against the act, the same goons who committed this atrocity threatened to forcibly convert the entire family to Islam if they don't withdraw their complaint.

This video has already gone viral and has drawn angry responses from a large section of people. Harbhajan joined the chorus of criticism by tweeting:

"This need to stop here. Let's not get there. Every religion is beautiful. Don't force anyone to convert in any. GOD is one. Let god only decide which religion we born in. Don't try to become god yourself. Strict action should be taken towards this. @ImranKhanPTI @DrSJaishankar"

Only time will tell whether Bhajji's appeal has any effect.