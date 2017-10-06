Play
The former India coach also feels it is too early to compare Pandya with Kapil Dev.
Oct 6, 2017
Sports News
Play
Argentina will be without striker Sergio Aguero, who was involved in an unfortunate accident in Amsterdam. He broke his rib.
Oct 6, 2017
Argentina vs Peru live football streaming: Watch World Cup 2018 qualifiers live on TV, Online
Northern Ireland vs Germany football live: European qualifiers streaming in India, TV channels
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Salt Lake stadium Kolkata gets fresh paint, 120 women stewards
U17 football World Cup: Day 1 matches, times, TV & radio guide, live stream, opening ceremony
Play
Yuvraj Singh had made his ODI debut in 2000 under the watchful eyes of then coach Anshuman Gaekwad.
Oct 5, 2017
Exclusive: Yo-Yo test not the only hurdle for Yuvraj Singh comeback, says former India coach
Kerala: How Congress-led UDF hartal was foiled by FIFA U-17 World Cup
Play
Syria face Asian champions Australia in the first-leg of continental play-off for FIFA World Cup 2018 in Malaysia on Thursday, October 5. Check out how to watch match live.
Oct 5, 2017
Syria vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2018 play-off: Football live streaming, TV listings & start time
Play
Sunil Gavaskar wanted the in-form Ajinkya Rahane in the Indian T20I side for Australia series.
Oct 5, 2017
Sunil Gavaskar blasts selectors over India T20I squad, questions KL Rahul's place
Sachin Tendulkar to help this 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' contestant's dream come true; here's how
Ravi Shastri earns less than Anil Kumble? BCCI reveals salary details of India coach
Play
Top seed Nadal takes on unseeded Khachanov in a bid for a quarter-final berth in Beijing on Thursday, October 5.
Oct 5, 2017
Rafael Nadal vs Karen Khachanov, China Open 2017: Live streaming, TV listings and start time
38-year-old Ashish Nehra's Yo-yo test results revealed; get ready for massive surprise
Virender Sehwag reveals how Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina can return to Indian team
Shikhar Dhawan opens up about cheeky MS Dhoni one-liner and Ashish Nehra comeback
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains