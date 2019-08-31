The pitch at Sabina Park had a fair share of grass and by all accounts, it was a bowl first pitch. Hence, when West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl first, the task was cut out for the Indian openers as both Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul walked out and took guard. In the first four to five overs, the West Indies bowlers were striving very hard and India got off to a brisk start. However, things were back under control when Jason Holder took the ball.

"[Conditions were] challenging. I thought the first session - the ball was doing a bit. Kemar Roach and Holder bowled great areas. It wasn't easy - there was a lot of moisture and the ball was doing a bit," Agarwal said at the press conference.

Mayank also praised the persistence and the skills of Jason Holder, who starred with the ball and ended the day with three wickets - those of himself, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Shared a good stand with Virat Kohli

"I think Holder is bowling great areas, he is not giving you an inch. He is there pegging in those areas, pegging on length and short of length. And you know he doesn't give free deliveries for you to score off of," he said.

Agarwal had a good partnership with Virat Kohli and he conceded that the captain batted beautifully to see off the passage before the lunch interval. He also spoke about the intensity Kohli brings to the table every time he walks out to bat.

The opener also said that the conditions improved as the day progressed since the sun beat down on the surface and made it batter to bat on.

"I can say it got a little better to bat on after the first session - the wicket got a lot harder as the sun beat down - the wicket lost some of its moisture. It just kept getting a little better to bat on, but I think credit must be given to the West Indian bowlers, especially Roach and Holder - they kept coming and kept coming and kept bowling tight lines," he said.

India finished day 1 on 264 for 5 and Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant, both of whom looked good during their individual stays, are unbeaten and this should give confidence to the side to get to a decent score.

"We are in a great position. To have just lost five wickets on a track like that was a good effort from our side," Mayank said.