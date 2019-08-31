Spanish giants Real Madrid will fight it out against Villarreal in their third fixture of the La Liga 2019-20 at the El Madrigal stadium on September 1. The Los Blancos will be looking forward to get back to winning ways after they were restricted to a 1-1 draw by Real Valladolid whereas Villarreal will want to register their first victory of the season after a 1-2 loss against Levante in their previous match.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule

After having a poor pre-season campaign, Real Madrid made a perfect start this season with a comfortable win over Celta Vigo away from home.

Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez and Toni Kroos found the back of the net in what was a dominating victory for the Santiago Bernabeu-based side. Even though they lost Lukas Modric before the hour mark, they did not let the Celta players produce an upset.

But in their second fixture of the tournament and the first home match, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Valladolid as Benzema drew first blood in the match for the Los Blancos.

Valladolid, which is a much weaker side than Celta Vigo were able to hold the Los Blancos with a late equaliser even though the 13-time European champions enjoyed 70 per cent of possession and hit 22 shots on goal.

Zinedine Zidane needs to organise his defence so that they do not concede against Villareal and with Luka Modric back after suspension, it will be a major booster for the Madrid-based side.

On the other hand, Villarreal had a very poor start to the season as they were held 4-4 in the first fixture against Granada and lost 1-2 to Levante. The Yellow Submarines had a very bad season last time around as they finished 14th in the table.

Javi Calleja's side conceded two goals in the final fifteen minutes against Granada which is not a good sign moving forward. They need to get things right in the match against the Spanish giants as Los Blancos have a deadly attacking line. The coach needs to organise their defence if they want to put up a good show against Real Madrid.

Los Blancos is definitely the favourite to win the match convincingly but Villarreal can produce an upset. With the likes of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema in their squad, Real Madrid are expected to win by a margin of at least three-four goals considering the poor state of the Villarreal defence.

The Real Madrid- Villarreal match will start at 9 PM local time on September 1 and 12.30 AM IST on September 2.

Live Streaming: How and where to watch in India

The match will not be telecasted in India as Sony Sports network did not get the broadcasting rights. The fixture will be streamed live on the official La Liga page on Facebook.