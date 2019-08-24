The 33-time La Liga champions Real Madrid will fight it out against Real Valladolid in their second fixture of this year's edition of the tournament at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

The Los Blancos are pretty high on confidence after a 3-1 victory against Celta Vigo in their opening fixture whereas Valladolid will also look forward to producing an upset as they did against Real Betis last week.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule

The 13-time European champions, after having a poor pre-season campaign, managed a convincing win in their first match of the La Liga away from home.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring for the European giants in the 12th minute followed by two goals from Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez respectively in the second half.

Gareth Bale had a great outing as he was active all throughout the match and also contributed with an assist. Zinedine Zidane's men also defended their lead even after Luka Modric was shown a red card. The Los Blancos will be bribing with confidence as Celta Vigo are known for causing upsets and are a major threat for big clubs.

Zinedine Zidane would be happy with the start they got to their season after a dismal previous season. Moreover, after Barcelona's loss at the hands of Athletic Bilbao, they will be looking forward to increasing the gap in the league table.

On the other hand, after coming into the top flight league in Spain last season, Real Valladolid's performance has been good. This season also they started their campaign on a high after a 2-1 victory against Real Betis which is a bigger club than the Ronaldo Nazario-owned club.

Their primary aim is to not get relegated for which the win in the opening match was very important. Valladolid will be looking forward to producing a major upset against the Los Blancos as on paper they have no chance to qualify.

The Los Blancos are the clear favourites to win the match but they should not take Valladolid easily as the Pucela can be a threat for them. Real Madrid are expected to find the back of the net at least three times if Valladolid are not able to spoil the Spanish giants winning run.

The Real Madrid-Real Valladolid match will start at 7 PM local time and 10.30 PM on August 17 according to IST.

Live Streaming: How and where to watch in India

The match will not be telecasted in India as Sony Sports network did not get the broadcasting rights. The fixture will be streamed live on the official La Liga page on Facebook.