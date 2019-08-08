PSG and Brazilian star Neymar can be seen playing for Real Madrid in the upcoming season as Madrid have reportedly put forward a lucrative bid for the 27-year-old striker. According to Spanish publication Sport, the record 13-time UEFA Champions League winner club has launched a £110 million-plus Luka Modric bid for the former Barcelona star.

Till now, the Brazilian international had been linked with a move to his previous club Barcelona, but the Catalan club recently signed Antoine Griezmann and drained their funds pouring cold water to all the speculations of a Neymar return at Camp Nou. There were also reports that Barcelona was planning to get Neymar on loan with an obligation to buy next season as they had spent a lot of money on signing the French striker.

As reported by the Spanish newspaper Sport, the Catalan club are planning for a surprise move to add the Brazilian striker to their ranks and increase their firepower in the attack. Moreover, the Brazilian star has reportedly been desperate to move back to Barcelona and have also stopped going to practice sessions. PSG's sporting director Leanardo had tried to persuade the star striker but he did not agree.

Now, according to reports the 27-year-old can go back to Spain and play for the rival club of his former side. The Los Blancos have already signed players like Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy so far this summer but they still want to bolster their attack by adding Neymar to the unit.

The reports further claimed that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is very much interested in the deal. They have even offered the same wages to Neymar that he is getting at PSG. The Brazilian star has not yet responded to the deal and the Los Blancos are waiting for his confirmation.