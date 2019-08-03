Argentina star Lionel Messi has won the hearts of football fans all over the world for his magical skills with the football. The 32-year-old is ranked among the world's richest sportspersons currently. But the legendary footballer now has to return one of his favourite possessions - his Audi car.

Messi and his Barcelona team, reportedly, have been asked to return their free Audi cars that they got last year, as reported by The Sun. The Audi cars were actually a part of a deal between the car manufacturer and the Catalan club.

The deal between one of the biggest car manufacturers in the world with one of the greatest football clubs of all time ended on June 30 after 13 years and the Barca contingent had been asked to return their gifts within three weeks. On the other hand, Audi cars were also not given to the new signings of 2019 - Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann and Neto.

Lionel Messi has to part ways with his Audi RS6 Avant worth £127,000 which he picked up along with Luis Suarez last year when the deal was put into operation. Speed lover Sergio Busquets picked the most expensive car of the 2019 edition Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus which cost £192,000 and has to return it. Barcelona gaffer Ernesto Valverde took home an Audi Q7 e-tron Quattro for himself while Sergi Roberto, Ousmane Dembele, and Samuel Umtiti opted for the Audi RS3 Sportback. However, the players can retain their cars if they buy them properly.

The German car manufacturing giants also had deals with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Messi and company are at this moment gearing up for the fresh new season to start. They will be looking forward to defending their La Liga title and also lift the Champions League trophy with Antoine Griezmann added to their ranks.