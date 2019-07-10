Brazilian football star Neymar may be going to Real Madrid according to rumours. The PSG star who wanted to move out of the French club and go back to Barcelona could not land up with a deal back to Camp Nou and now according to current rumours Real are interested in signing him and are back in the race.

The Los Blancos have already reactivated their offer for the PSG star and are hoping to rope him in.

Manchester United are closing in to make their third signing of the season as they got a major transfer boost in the chase for Harry Maguire. The Red Devils have already submitted a 70 million pound bid which was rejected by Leicester City as they wanted 85 million pounds for the centre back.

The Foxes' higher officials have already accepted that Maguire will leave the club, according to sources, they are trying to increase the transfer amount.

On the other hand, the Old Trafford based club have already accepted that Paul Pogba is leaving and are willing to sell him and invest in some other players. Pogba had a good last season at United but has not been consistent or up to his standards till now. They have recently snubbed a player-plus-cash deal which Real Madrid offered them as claimed by football consultant Ian McGarry. He further stated that United want to reinvest the whole sum so they did not agree to the deal.

The Red Devils have been in talks with the agent of the 24-year-old Bruno Fernandes to get the Sporting Lisabon winger onboard. But they have competition from Tottenham and the player has been linked with the former before.

Barcelona are possibly set to sign Victor Lindelof from Manchester United as they have been in the hunt for a defender for a long time.