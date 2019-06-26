Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr has stated that he will wait for the Copa America to get over to address his decision on the move to Barcelona, according to fresh reports in Spain. The former Barcelona star desperately wants to out of PSG and go back at the Catalan club.

According to Spanish press reports on Monday, the superstar agreed all the terms and conditions of Barcelona and has even agreed to cut his wages in half in order to go back to his former club. But fresh reports suggest that Neymar will speak in public about his decision after Copa America ends.

According to a BBC Sports report Manchester United have finally reached an agreement with Crystal Palace for Aaron Wan-Bissaka for £50m. He will undergo his medical at Old Trafford this week. The 21-year-old defender is the second signing for United this summer.

Manchester United have said no to Barcelona in response about the signing of defender Victor Lindelof. Barcelona have been in search for a new centre-back as Samuel Umtiti's future at Barcelona is uncertain. The Frenchman can leave the club according to speculations. As a result of which they were targetting Victor Lindelof as reported by a Spanish newspaper named Mundo Deportivo. But the Red Devil's stated that they do not have any intentions of selling Lindelof at this moment. On the other hand, Lukaku's days at United look numbered as the Belgian striker wants out of the club. He is linked with a move to Inter Milan and has informed the club authorities as well. It will now interesting to see how the deal happens.

Both the Manchester clubs are negotiating with Leicester City for signing Harry Maguire as reported by Sky Sports News. The Foxes put a price-tag of around £80m which the clubs did not agree with. The clubs are ready to pay maximum £65m for the player.