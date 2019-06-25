Neymar Jr has reportedly gone into a verbal agreement with Barcelona and has decided on his return to Camp Nou. He has decided to slash his wages in half to make a return to Barcelona possible, as per reports. He did not have a good time at PSG so he desperately wanted to move back. The Brazilian star striker has been linked with Real Madrid for quite a long time but the move did not happen.

Another rumour doing the rounds is that Liverpool will sell Mohammed Salah. The club would sell Salah to Real Madrid if the deal fetches them around £200m, according to Sunday Times reporter Jonathan Northcroft.

"There's no pressure, there's no desire at the moment to sell," he said on The Transfer Window podcast as quoted by Daily Express. He further added that if Liverpool get a good offer then they can sell him after consulting with the manager.

Paul Pogba is set to leave Manchester United after he had a rollercoaster season last year. Pogba was performing pretty well but he had strife with manager Jose Mourinho and after United's dismal performance in the season he wants out so that he can play Champions League. The Frenchman wants a move to Juventus but the Turin-based club is to confirm yet.

Ivan Perisic wants his club to initiate a move to Arsenal as the player wants to play for the Gunners. He was also linked with a move to Manchester United but Ed Woodward did not go forward with the talks because of his age. The Gunners are reportedly keen on signing Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace as they were desperately in the hunt for a winger.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are almost on the verge of signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace as reported by BBC. Palace had earlier reported the two opening bids for the player and both the clubs have reportedly agreed to a final deal.