Brazilian star footballer Neymar has been accused of raping a woman from his native place in a hotel in Paris last month, according to a police report. The Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil striker is in Brazil at the moment preparing for the Copa America which starts from June 15.

Neymar's management has released a statement on behalf of the 27-year-old forward on his website stating that he denied the accusations of rape. "Although he was surprised by the news, the facts were already known to the player and his staff, considering that a few days ago he was the victim of attempted extortion, practised by a lawyer from Sao Paulo who said he represented the interests of the alleged victim," the statement read.

Neymar Santos Sr, the striker's father and agent rubbished the accusations claiming that the woman is trying to blackmail his son.

The document which was obtained by AP on Saturday stated that the incident took place on May 15 at 8.20 pm in an upmarket hotel in Paris named Hotel Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe. The unidentified woman who did not want to disclose her name said that they came in contact via Instagram. Gallo, a representative of the player booked flight tickets and a room for her and Neymar reached the hotel drunk, she added.

Neymar then became aggressive and violently had sexual intercourse against her will, she told the police. The police document states that she left Paris two days later to return to Brazil.

The player's lawyers were immediately notified and all evidence against the accusation will be submitted to the police in a timely manner, Neymar's management said.