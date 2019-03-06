Neymar will make a return to Paris on Wednesday to watch his side Paris Saint-Germain take on Manchester United in the Round of 16 Champions League clash. He has been back in his homeland recovering from a second fractured metatarsal in his right foot in as many years.

According to the source mentioned by ESPN FC, Neymar will arrive in Paris early on match day and then be with the side as Thomas Tuchel's men take on United with a 2-0 lead from the first leg. Neymar, who was snapped up by PSG for €222 million, has forever been put under the scanner for partying late often and many believe that this could be one of the reasons why PSG are not able to win any titles.

The player, however, has nothing to do with any such charge.

"I do not think that my social life hinders my performance on the pitch," he said. "In fact, I even find it funny that what I do off the pitch gets compared with what I do on it."

PSG, who have been hampered with several injuries, is sweating over the fitness of Edinson Cavani and manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that any call on his availability will be taken on the match day.

Uncertainty over Edinson Cavani

"Edinson has done the last two training sessions with us," said Tuchel at Parc des Princes. "However, we decided together that a final decision will be taken after the final training session at 11:00 [Paris time] on Wednesday morning."

There is also a toss-up between Gianluigi Buffon or Alphonse Areola for the goalkeeper, but Tuchel has not revealed his cards. "I know who will play in goal against United and they do too, but I cannot tell you," he said. "You will have to wait until the match."

Ahead of the high-voltage clash, Paris police have confirmed that they will be keeping a close eye in and around Manchester United's hotel after there were firecrackers used last year to disrupt Real Madrid's squad.

United is well behind in the clash, but United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains optimistic his team can turn the tie around. "We all remember those results, so there are so many examples of teams that can change results like this. Us as a club, we have done it so many times," the Norwegian said at a press conference in Paris on Tuesday.

"The players have been fantastic away from home, we have beaten Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, which has given us belief that we can do this as well," he added.