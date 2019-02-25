Welsh star Gareth Bale, who has been plagued with injuries and fitness concerns has not had an entirely fruitful tenure with Real Madrid after a bumper debut season. Now, according to former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov, Bale has become the 'whipping boy' as he generally finds himself in the eye of the storm whenever anything goes wrong in the club.

According to recent rumours, Bale is considering a move back to Premier League and Berbatov believes that this will be a good move for all concerned.

"Another rumour doing the rounds this week has been a Premier League return for Gareth Bale and that would be great for everyone here," Berbatov told Betfair.

'Seems to get the blame for everything that goes wrong at Real Madrid'

"Bale seems to get the blame for everything that goes wrong at Real Madrid, which is unfair. If you look at his stats he is still performing, but he is the whipping boy for some reason," he added.

Bale is not very happy at the Santiago Bernabeu according to several reports and hence, is looking at different options.

"Where would he go? It's a question of money first of course - I'm not sure Spurs can afford over £100m on a player - but Bale is a world-class talent who could play for anyone and it would be great to see him back," Berbatov added.

The Welshman came off the bench to strike the winner for Real Madrid against Levante, but a subdued celebration and apparent snub to several teammates made it clear that all was not well in the camp. However, coach Santiago Solari was not too bothered with the celebration and instead was delighted with the player's response after being dropped.

"He gave us the victory. If you score the goals, you can celebrate as you want. He was happy in the dressing room because he scored. I loved how he came on and played with rage," Solari told a news conference of Bale.