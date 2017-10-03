Play
India and Australia comprise some wonderful stroke makers, which could result in a run-feast in the three-match T20 series.
Oct 3, 2017
Sports News
India's new-found spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal open about their favourite Bollywood actor, dream date destinations and a lot more in a light-hearted chat with Rohit Sharma. Check it out here.
Oct 3, 2017
Australia not a problem for Kuldeep & Chahal, but talking to girls is; here's why
Hardik Pandya is one of the most loved cricketers in India today, and has a decent fan following, including girls.
Oct 3, 2017
Hardik Pandya plays his best shot on Twitter about mystery girl
India are blessed to have MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya, who can both win games India with their wonderful finishing abilities.
Oct 3, 2017
Exclusive: MS Dhoni is 'the best finisher' and can bat at any position, says former India coach
Shane Warne has been impressed by India's young spinner Kuldeep Yadav.
Oct 3, 2017
Shane Warne's advice to Kuldeep Yadav on how to become 'best leg-spinner in world'
Top seed Nadal begins China Open campaign in the quest for his second title on Tuesday, October 3, in Beijing.
Oct 3, 2017
Rafael Nadal vs Lucas Pouille, China Open 2017: Tennis live streaming & start time
The Indian selectors have sent a clear message that a player's age is not a factor for national duty.
Oct 3, 2017
38-year-old Ashish Nehra's India comeback is good news for Yuvraj Singh
Ashish Nehra inclusion for the T20I series against Australia means India will have rich variety in their attack.
Oct 3, 2017
REVEALED: Here is why BCCI picked Ashish Nehra for India vs Australia T20I series
The 38-year-old fast bowler's inclusion in the India T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Australia has baffled quite a few. However, the veteran pacer believes he can do justice to the call-up.
Oct 3, 2017
Ashish Nehra reacts to internet memes about his age after India T20I comeback
