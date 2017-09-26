Play
Hardik Pandya, of late, has been compared with a number of superstars of world cricket, but some of them are not making sense at all.
Sep 26, 2017
Chhetri also said the Indian colts should focus on gaining exposure from the upcoming world event, which will be hosted by the cricket-crazy country between October 6 and 28.
Sep 26, 2017
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Sunil Chhetri has a special request to India fans
US sports stars across the country took to one knee during the national anthem recently as a form of protest. The move has ignited a huge row in the US, with even President Donald Trump weighing in on the issue. However, despite this high profile demonstration, some do not think this trend will become international. Paul Mortimer, from anti-racism group Kick It Out, claims that British footballers are conditioned not to speak about national issues. He said, At the moment we have cultures and societies where fear seems to be the main thing, people are frightened to talk because there are no procedures in place that will protect them when they do talk.
Sep 25, 2017
UK footballers are conditioned not to speak out like Collin Kaepernick
ODI great Michael Bevan and pacer Peter Siddle were engaged in war of words over Australia's spineless show on their ongoing tour of India.
Sep 25, 2017
Australia's poor show in India ODIs creates rift between Oz stars
Hardik Pandya is winning fans all over the world. His latest performance against Australia has impressed a Sri Lankan great.
Sep 25, 2017
Sri Lankan legend calls Hardik Pandya 'very special player'; all-rounder thanks 'sir' for kind words
ISL 2017-18: It is official, Ranko Popovic named FC Pune City head coach
MS Dhoni has helped Chennai Super Kings to IPL glory twice in 2010 and 2011.
Sep 25, 2017
MS Dhoni and IPL 2018: Former player has some bad news for Chennai Super Kings
Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: Team news, live streaming, TV listing, start time of Champions League match
Pandya hit a valiant 46-ball 76, which included six sixes and four boundaries, in the heartbreaking 180-run defeat to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final in June.
Sep 25, 2017
Hardik Pandya reveals turning point in budding career and it's not Champions Trophy defeat to Pakistan
After MS Dhoni, PV Sindhu nominated for Padma Bhushan award
Will Virat Kohli and his men fulfill Sachin Tendulkar's wish? Let us wait and watch.
Sep 25, 2017
India vs Australia: Here is what Sachin Tendulkar wants from Virat Kohli-led side
Kabir Khan wants to portray the journey of the Indian team led by Kapil Dev, which won the 1983 World Cup.
Sep 25, 2017
Ranveer Singh to play 1983 World Cup star Kapil Dev in Bollywood movie
Kohli has a genuine fast-bowling all-rounder in Hardik Pandya, who has the ability to match brawn with brain.
Sep 25, 2017
Why captain Virat Kohli is more fortunate than Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli-led India continued their winning streak and extended to nine as they crushed Australia at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Sunday (September 24).
Sep 25, 2017
Virat Kohli's young India on top of the world with record 9th win in a row
Virat Kohli also praised Hardik Pandya for having done extremely well after being promoted to number four.
Sep 25, 2017
Watch Video: Virat Kohli interviews 'superstar' Hardik Pandya inside dressing room, here is how it went
