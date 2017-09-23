Play
While United will look to seal all three points on their trip to Southampton, Jurgen Klopp's men will be eyeing revenge against Leicester City on Saturday, September 23.
Sep 23, 2017
Sports News
The TransStadia story: How Narendra Modi turned Udit Sheth's dream into reality
Play
Kohli, who hit 92 to help India down Australia in the 2nd ODI, should have shared his Man of the Match award with hat-trick hero Kuldeep, according to the wrist-spinner's coach Kapil Pande.
Sep 23, 2017
India vs Australia: Kuldeep Yadav's coach not happy with Virat Kohli
Quora user reveals the true feeling of Australians when they see Virat Kohli on the field
Play
Former champions Bijapur take on two-time runners-up Belagavi in the much-anticipated title match on Saturday, September 23 in Hubli. Check out how to watch it live.
Sep 23, 2017
Bijapur Bulls vs Belagavi Panthers, KPL 2017 final: Cricket live streaming & TV listings
Play
Even as Australians have been struggling to deal with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, Holkar Stadium curator Samandar Singh Chauhan says the pitch for the third ODI on Sunday, September 24, will assist wrist spinners.
Sep 23, 2017
Australia to struggle in Indore? This is what Holkar curator has to say ahead of 3rd ODI
Best FIFA Men's Player award 2017: Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar make final shortlist
Premier Futsal 2017: Paul Scholes-led Bengaluru Royals clinch table-topping win
Play
The Australian cricket team opener heaped praise on Dhoni, saying the former India captain is enjoying his time with the young and energetic Indian team.
Sep 23, 2017
David Warner likens MS Dhoni to Ricky Ponting; here's why
Abhimanyu Mithun's blinder takes Bijapur Bulls to KPL 2017 final
Play
India might be tempted to play KL Rahul instead of Manish Pandey, who has not been impressive in the first two ODIs against Australia.
Sep 23, 2017
India vs Australia third ODI team news, playing XI and pitch conditions
Play
This footage shows severe flooding caused by Hurricane Marias heavy rains. The pounding rain caused many of the Caribbean island;s rivers to overflow, damaging homes and forcing thousands to seek shelter.
Sep 22, 2017
Hurricane Maria rips through Dominican Republic
Play
Antonio Conte has thanked Diego Costa for his role with Chelsea and for his help in securing two Premier League titles. A fee has now been agreed for the Spain striker to return to Atletico Madrid after a falling out with Costa and Conte.
Sep 22, 2017
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wishes Diego Costa well but wants to move on
Tough for Ashwin to make comeback to ODI side, says Harbhajan Singh
Play
Check out how to buy counter tickets for the fourth ODI of the ongoing five-match series between India and Australia, scheduled to be played on September 28 in Bengaluru.
Sep 22, 2017
India vs Australia Bengaluru ODI: Ticket sales information, online redemption details
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains