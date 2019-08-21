The Indian cricket team were spotted enjoying at a beach in North Sound taking a much-needed break from their hectic schedule.

A picture was posted by Virat Kohli on Instagram which featured vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Agarwal along with the captain. The caption of the picture read, "Stunning day at the beach with the boys."

It was the first time after a long gap that Kohli and Rohit featured in the same picture which aroused many questions about their current relationship. It seems that both the experienced campaigners have put aside all supposed bitterness between them for the benefit of the team.

The 32-year-old Indian opener can be seen showing a victory sign while the Indian captain is smiling in the picture. This will be great news for Indian cricket fans as the speculations of the rift were getting stronger day by day.

But is everything fine between the Kohli and Rohit?

In the picture, if we look closely, then we can see that the 30-year-old Indian skipper and Rohit are far away from each other. Kohli is at the centre of the image whereas Rohit is at the right end of the picture posted by the former. Moreover, in the photograph, Rohit can be seen with Ajinkya Rahane who was not selected in the Indian team for the World Cup. Was it because Rahane is close to Rohit?

There may be nothing between them but still, it creates certain questions about the rift.

Earlier, after India were knocked out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, there were speculations of a rift between Kohli and Sharma. Rumours regarding the formation of two groups within the side , one led by Kohli and another by Sharma started making waves in the media.

The Indian captain himself stated that there are no problems between them in the pre-departure press conference of the West Indies tour. But their activities on social media helped the speculations gain ground.

In recent times, Rohit was seen chilling with some players where Kohli was missing and the Indian skipper posted a photo of the squad from which the 32-year-old opener was missing. But the latest post by the Indian skipper on Instagram can be a good sign for Indian cricket as it seems that everything is getting better.

Team India will take on West Indies in the first Test match of the two-match series at Antigua on August 22. After winning the ODI series and the T20 series 2-0 and 3-0 respectively, the Men in Blue will go into the fixture riding high on confidence.